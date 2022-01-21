Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Natera by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

