CI Investments Inc. Sells 479,001 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,001 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

