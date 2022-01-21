Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 93,480 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $171,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

NYSE TRP opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

