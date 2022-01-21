Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

