Bellevue Group AG Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $121,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $383.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

