Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.08% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $200,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

