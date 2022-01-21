WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.
NYSE WNS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WNS has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
