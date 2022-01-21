WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NYSE WNS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WNS has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.