Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $655.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

