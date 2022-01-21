Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,319 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 6.62% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $313,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of IONS opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

