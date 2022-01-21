Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Amphenol by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,764. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

