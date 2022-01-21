PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

