Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 20,531 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $107,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.54.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.41. 55,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.