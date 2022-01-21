NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 72,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,668. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

