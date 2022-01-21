mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Down 5.7% This Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004873 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050404 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006498 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

