Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (RI)

1/20/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €202.00 ($229.55) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/18/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €256.00 ($290.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €215.00 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($222.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/6/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €204.00 ($231.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/5/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €243.00 ($276.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €235.00 ($267.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €215.00 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($222.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($227.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($227.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($227.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/14/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($273.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €225.00 ($255.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of EPA RI traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €198.55 ($225.63). The stock had a trading volume of 356,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €208.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €195.40. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

