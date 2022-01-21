Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.40) and the highest is ($2.21). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

RETA stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

