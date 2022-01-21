BZEdge Reaches Market Cap of $850,566.78 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 330% against the US dollar. BZEdge has a market cap of $850,566.78 and $35.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.58 or 0.07283439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.46 or 1.00121020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00063487 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

