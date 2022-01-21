Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $176.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.