Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

