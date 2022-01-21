Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

