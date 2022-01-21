Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

