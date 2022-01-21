Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Boosted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up approximately 1.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

