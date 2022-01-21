Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 378.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

