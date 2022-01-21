Harborview Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

