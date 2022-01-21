NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

