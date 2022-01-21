The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

