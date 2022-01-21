Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,880 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.50%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

