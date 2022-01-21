SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $63,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

