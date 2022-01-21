Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.50

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.50 and last traded at $141.80, with a volume of 9671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

