Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $68.30 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.13% of KLA worth $68,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $386.15. 35,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.71 and its 200-day moving average is $366.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

