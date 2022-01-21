Pathway Capital Management LP Takes $906,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. JFrog accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $46,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.61. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

