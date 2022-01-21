B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $257.02 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.17 and its 200 day moving average is $265.11. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

