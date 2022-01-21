Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 2.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

