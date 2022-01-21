Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.