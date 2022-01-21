Hall Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

