Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 47.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the period.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.