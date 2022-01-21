Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 140.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,391,000 after acquiring an additional 727,220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,045.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 558,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,496,000 after acquiring an additional 510,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

