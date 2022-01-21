NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

