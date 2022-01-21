Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $29.77 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.