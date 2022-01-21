Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,021 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $389,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $509.36. 70,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.