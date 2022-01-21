Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $143.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.74. 7,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,748. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. Perficient has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth $112,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.