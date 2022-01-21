Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

