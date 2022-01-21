Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SEAT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,497. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10.

