Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $57.79

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.79, but opened at $58.99. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 1,888 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

