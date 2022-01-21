Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $57.79

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.79, but opened at $58.99. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 1,888 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
