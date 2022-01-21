Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.79. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

