Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.79. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
