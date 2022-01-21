APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,055,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 22,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.00. APi Group has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

