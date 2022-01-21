Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KTCC stock remained flat at $$6.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $132.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

