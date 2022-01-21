Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $5.79

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.42. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 3,145 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.