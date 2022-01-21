Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Down to $36.92

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.92, but opened at $35.45. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

