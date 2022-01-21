Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $12.08. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 2,126 shares changing hands.

METC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 71.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $1,966,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.